Class schedule at Heritage Senior Center in Redding

Weekly events at the Heritage Senior Center

Mondays

9 a.m., mah jongg

9 a.m., Intro tai chi

10 a.m., tai chi

2 p.m., clay art class

Tuesday

9 a.m., Fitness to Fit You

10 a.m., needleworks

Noon, lunch prepared by CW Resources (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week)

12:30 p.m., bridge

1 p.m., Art: Painting in all mediums

Wednesday

8:50 a.m., yoga

10 a.m., current events

11 a.m.,Tai Chi

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., massage and/or acupuncture

Noon, lunch prepared by CW Resources (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week)

Thursday

10 a.m., quilting

12:30 p.m., bridge

12:30 p.m., Afternoon Quilting Bee

Friday

9:30 a.m., Fitness to Fit You

11 a.m., tai chi

Special events:

Sept. 11, 10 a.m., opera talk

Sept. 11, 10:30 a.m., yoga for the rest of us

Sept. 23, 10:30 a.m., Lunch & Learn discussion on arthritis

The Heritage Senior Center is located at 37 Lonetown Road, Redding. The office phone number for class information and registration is 203-938-9725.