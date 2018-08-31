Class schedule at Heritage Senior Center in Redding

Weekly events at the Heritage Senior Center
Mondays
9 a.m., mah jongg
9 a.m., Intro tai chi
10 a.m., tai chi
2 p.m., clay art class
Tuesday
9 a.m., Fitness to Fit You
10 a.m., needleworks
Noon, lunch prepared by CW Resources (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week)
12:30 p.m., bridge
1 p.m., Art: Painting in all mediums
Wednesday
8:50 a.m., yoga
10 a.m., current events
11 a.m.,Tai Chi
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., massage and/or acupuncture
Noon, lunch prepared by CW Resources (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week)
Thursday
10 a.m., quilting
12:30 p.m., bridge
12:30 p.m., Afternoon Quilting Bee
Friday
9:30 a.m., Fitness to Fit You
11 a.m., tai chi
Special events:
Sept. 11, 10 a.m., opera talk
Sept. 11, 10:30 a.m., yoga for the rest of us
Sept. 23, 10:30 a.m., Lunch & Learn discussion on arthritis
The Heritage Senior Center is located at 37 Lonetown Road, Redding. The office phone number for class information and registration is 203-938-9725.