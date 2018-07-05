Change comes to Greiser’s in Easton

“The character of a community is strengthened by common places where residents can meet with fellow townspeople, even on a random basis.” — Easton Plan of Conservation and Development 2006

The winds of change are blowing at Greiser Store & Deli in Easton. Easton residents by the dozens stopped by the store Friday night for the retirement party of Richard Frederick “Dick” Greiser, 70, the store’s longtime proprietor. The store’s last day of full-time operation was on Saturday.

Greiser will no longer sell food and beverages, but will continue to operate the gas pumps and sell antiques in the back section of the store.

The iconoclastic building — which looks to be straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting — will remain largely unchanged but gain some tasteful updates, if things go according to plan.

Landmark

The landmark location at 299 Center Road dates back to the 1700s. The Greiser family has operated a store there, selling sandwiches, sundries, gasoline and antiques, for 92 years. Arthur Richard Greiser, grandfather of the current owner, immigrated to Easton from Germany in 1900 and bought the existing store in 1926.

Dick Greiser’s father, Richard Arthur Greiser, took over the store in 1936 and opened a six-foot post office, where he served as postmaster. He remodeled the store in 1964, and it has changed little since then.

The U.S. Postal Service leases the space that was the original store. The larger section, housing the retail area, was once part of a grist iron down the hill, behind the current site, and was added to the original, smaller section.

A large crowd of well-wishers gathered under white tents in the parking area with the gas pumps for Friday’s party. They dined on a scrumptious potluck spread, organized by longtime Eastonite Phil Doremus, who has been coming to the store since 1953, when he was a young lad.

Food selections for the party included a seafood bar of raw and steamed clams and oysters, courtesy of Ed Stilwagen, owner of Atlantic Clam Farms and a friend and neighbor.

Upscale update

Easton resident Adrienne Burke was among the well-wishers. She and her business partner, Allison Taylor, also of Easton, have crafted a proposal to carry on the food service part of the business. The two women want to establish an upscale general store and coffee bar offering coffee drinks, baked goods, grab-and-go foods, prepared meals, and a small, curated selection of specialty groceries and tabletop merchandise.

Their mission is to create “a unique and welcoming town hub that provides delectable goods and a sense of community for the town,” they wrote in their business plan.

Dick Greiser closed the deli section of the business as of June 30. Due to 1945 zoning laws that outlawed new commercial development in Easton, the town offers few places for residents to access conveniences or connect with neighbors, the two women wrote in their business plan.

“With no main street, cafe, or pub, Easton is sorely lacking in what town planners call ‘third places’ to ‘host the regular, voluntary, informal, and happily anticipated gatherings of individuals beyond the realms of home and work,’ the plan states.

“While many are attracted to Easton for the pastoral beauty that our forebears presciently preserved, most agree that more common spaces could improve the sense of community and social vitality for townspeople,” they said. “We propose to re-establish Greiser’s Store at 299 Center Road as a retail business that provides a community hub and country store resource, restoring it to the usage it has had for much of its history.”

Burke said their next step is to work with Planning and Zoning members to review the site plan and address any potential issues with regard to parking and circulation. From there, they will work to get approvals from the Building Department and the Health Department.

The two women want to create “a delightful ambiance, offering premium provisions and specialty merchandise,” according to their business plan, which won a $1,000 prize in a recent Wells Fargo-SCORE Shark Tank competition. They hope to establish “a drop-in destination that provides residents with a much-needed resource and place to connect.”

Dick Greiser has offered to lease to the women a 640-square-foot, self-contained shop that includes a counter-service area, a self-serve and seating area, and a bathroom on the main floor.

Greiser pointed to the Greiser Store & Deli sign above the ordering area.

“She’s going to call it Greiser’s. I call it Greiser,” he said. “I’m taking the sign. She will get a new sign.”

In its present state, Greiser’s offers an eclectic jumble of found merchandise that overflows out the door and onto the curb, obscuring two large, picturesque paned windows and the store’s entry. The women envision a major cleanup inside and out to highlight the building’s historic charm and to attract more members of the community to a welcoming, central town hub.

Out front, they plan to replace the bric-a-brac, old lawn chairs and a picnic table with simple bench seating, potted plants, and bicycle racks. Inside the store, they will clear away the clutter, spruce up the service area, swap out fluorescent bulbs with ambient lighting, and brighten the space with a fresh coat of paint and simple vintage décor.

Time to relax

Having worked seven days a week for much of his career — six days more recently — Greiser is looking forward to having time to relax and enjoy life. He will continue to live in the house he owns next door on the property, at least “for now,” he said.

Will the loyal longtimers who have come to the store for decades continue to frequent the new Greiser’s coffee bar, pending approval from the P&Z to open it?

Burke believes they will. She wants to keep the old friends and make lots of new ones. Greiser will still be around, lending his wit and quiet counsel to the many loyal customers who have grown accustomed to his face and don’t want to see him go.