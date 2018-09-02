Calling all Weston artists and art lovers

An evening cocktail reception has been planned for Saturday, Sept. 15 at Lachat Town Farm in Weston, from 5 to 8 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.

Walk the trails of Lachat Farm, admire the many flowers and vegetables of the co-op gardens and view paintings and sculptures in the barn.

This event is a kick-off to WestonArts Open Studio Tour scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 13 which features tours of artists studios and work for sale. The tour will run from 11 to 5 and many of the participating artists will bring their art to Lachat for the cocktail reception as a ‘teaser’ of things to come.

Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road West, Weston. Parking is available on site.