Calling all artists for The Arts Bloom in Weston

Artists are sought for the fifth annual “The Arts Bloom in Weston” fund-raiser.

The Arts Bloom event will be held on Friday, June 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 285 Lyons Plain Road, Weston. Tickets are $35 per person and will be available soon via Eventbrite. Walk-ins are welcome and may pay at the door.

The event is an art-filled evening showcasing works by local artists in a variety of mediums. The event is designed so the artists and local non-profits both benefit. All are invited to view works by local talent and purchase from the displayed and auctioned artwork.

There will also be live and silent auctions, art-related door prizes, and wine, cheese and other refreshments.

The Arts Bloom in Weston committee is seeking original works of Fairfield County professional and amateur artists in the following categories: paintings, ceramics, mixed media, textiles, collages, sculpture, glass, drawing, printmaking, and photography. Student work is also welcome.

Artists will receive a minimum price requested for works sold. A portion of the total proceeds from the event will benefit two non-profits, WestonArts and Adams House.

Artist entry fees are $25 for the first piece, $15 for subsequent work and include admission to the event. Submission forms are due May 24 and instructions and applications may be found at emmanuelwestonct.org. Artwork should not exceed 4 feet in any dimension or 100 pounds.

Art should be dropped off at Emmanuel’s parish hall from May 28 through 30, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. To arrange an alternate drop-off time, call 203-227-8565.