Calling all artists for The Arts Bloom in Weston

The painting Floral by Christie Gallagher will be auctioned at The Arts Bloom in Weston.
Artists are sought for the fifth annual “The Arts Bloom in Weston” fund-raiser.

The Arts Bloom event will be held on Friday, June 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 285 Lyons Plain Road, Weston. Tickets are $35 per person and will be available soon via Eventbrite. Walk-ins are welcome and may pay at the door.

The event is an art-filled evening showcasing works by local artists in a variety of mediums. The event is designed so the artists and local non-profits both benefit. All are invited to view works by local talent and purchase from the displayed and auctioned artwork.

There will also be live and silent auctions, art-related door prizes, and wine, cheese and other refreshments.

The Arts Bloom in Weston committee is seeking original works of Fairfield County professional and amateur artists in the following categories: paintings, ceramics, mixed media, textiles, collages, sculpture, glass, drawing, printmaking, and photography. Student work is also welcome.

Artists will receive a minimum price requested for works sold. A portion of the total proceeds from the event will benefit two non-profits, WestonArts and Adams House.

Artist entry fees are $25 for the first piece, $15 for subsequent work and include admission to the event. Submission forms are due May 24 and instructions and applications may be found at emmanuelwestonct.org. Artwork should not exceed 4 feet in any dimension or 100 pounds.

Art should be dropped off at Emmanuel’s parish hall from May 28 through 30, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. To arrange an alternate drop-off time, call 203-227-8565.

