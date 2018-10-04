Bungee jumping, pony rides on tap at St. Francis Carnival

Thrill seekers looking for fun are likely to have a great time on the bungee jump at the St. Francis Carnival. On the other hand, for little kids, there will be the gentler pony rides and giant inflatables. And people of all ages can tuck into some treats from food trucks while listening to live music.

The ninth annual St. Francis of Assisi Carnival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6, rain or shine, from noon to 6 p.m. at 35 Norfield Road in Weston.

Church carnivals bring back good memories for both Father Michael Dunn, former pastor at St. Francis who started the tradition in 2010, and fair chairwoman Sandra Jester, an organizer from the beginning.

Linda Nash who handles the carnival’s marketing, said Father Dunn enjoyed going to carnivals at St. Gregory the Great parish in Danbury where he grew up.

“He wanted to bring a community-building tradition to [St. Francis]” and current pastor, Father Jeffrey Couture, feels the same way,” Nash said.

Jester grew up in Buffalo where every summer the area churches would have carnivals or “lawn fetes” as fund-raisers, she said.

“I have very fond memories of my family attending many of these family events as a child, some of my best memories,” said Jester.

“When I came to St. Francis of Assisi 25 years ago and started my own family, it was always a hope of mine to have one of these family carnival events at our parish,” Jester said. She added that she “jumped on board” when asked to be on the first planning committee as event chairperson.

“Nothing makes me happier than to see the smiling faces of countless families enjoying a magical day with each other, with friends, and the parish community, the first Saturday of October every year,” she said.

Nash agreed. Each year it gets “bigger and better,” she said.

Saturday’s carnival will have more inflatables than in previous years as well as pony rides and the popular bungee jump. In addition, there will be four food truck, three live bands, and a variety of craft tables.

“The fun is for all ages. People think of carnivals as just for kids, but there are games for adults as well. It’s a family day and very relaxed,” Nash said.

An adult booth, Win Some Cheer, will give away 100 bottles of liquor at the carnival.

No admission is charged so visitors can, come, take a seat, and just enjoy the music all day, Nash said.

The pony rides are from 1 to 4 p.m. Ride bracelets and single ride tickets will be available for sale.

A raffle and silent auction are planned with some “high value” items like a hotel “staycation” and barbecue grill. “90% of the prizes are donated which speaks of the generosity of our parishioners and so many local businesses in Weston and neighboring towns,” said Nash.

The carnival date is “significant for our parish” said Jester, noting that Oct. 4 is the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. At 11 a.m. there will be a Blessing of the Animals by Father Couture in the parking lot. “All animals are invited,” Jester said.