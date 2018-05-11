Broadway stars and singers perform in Weston on May 20

Tickets are on sale now for Springtime Swingtime, featuring professional and local musical performers. The event will be held on Sunday, May 20, at 3 p.m. at the Norfield Church parish hall, 64 Norfield Road.

The lineup includes eight Weston High School graduates. Musical director Chris Coogan and singer/actor/director Greg Naughton (both Class of ’86) will perform solo and together.

Fresh from Broadway and the National Tour of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Kristen Hahn (’07) will perform a selection of familiar standards.

Also performing will be husband and wife team Paul Bogaev and Barbara Schottenfeld, Nancy Sturgis and daughter Janna Sturgis ’16, plus Rebecca Borowik, ’14, and Samantha Rehr, ’11.

The show is sponsored by WestonArts and the Friends of the Weston Senior Center.

Seating is limited. Tickets may be purchased online at westonarts.org or at the Weston Library and the Weston Senior Center. Cost $30 for adults, $20 for seniors and students.