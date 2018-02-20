BREAKING NEWS: Petition submitted to send Weston dog park proposal to vote

Weston Dog Park Inc, a group of residents in support of creating a dog park in Weston, submitted a petition on Tuesday, Feb. 20 that, if validated, will force a vote at a special town meeting within 30 days.

The petition requests that a yes or no vote be had at a special town meeting on the following question: “Shall the town of Weston establish an enclosed, approximately 3.5 acre dog park on the town owned 36-acre parcel on Davis Hill Road as depicted in the visualization map and in accordance with the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the town and Weston Dog Park Inc. both of which are available on the town website and in the town clerk’s office?”

Weston’s town charter allows for a petition with signatures of not less than 5% of qualified voters in Weston to trigger a special town meeting.

The dog park petition needed 351 signatures to meet the 5% mark and Weston Dog Park Inc. turned in a petition with more than 380 signatures. As of press time, the signatures were awaiting validation by the Town Clerk.

According to Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz, the routine way for a special town meeting to be called is by the Board of Selectmen.

The proposed dog park would be built on a 3.6-acre parcel located within a 36-acre tract of town-owned property known as the Moore property, which is located off Davis Hill Road and Lords Highway East.

“The town meeting has to happen at least 10 days after the submission of the petition and no more than 30 days after it was submitted. There will be a yes or no question on the ballot,” said Mike Zegers, Weston registrar.

Zegers said they will “almost certainly” run a machine vote, even though the charter doesn’t specify that a town meeting needs a machine vote.

Since the town meeting must take place no more than 30-days following the submission of the petition, if the petition is validated, the latest date possible for the town meeting is Thursday, March 22. As of press time, neither a meeting date nor location had been finalized.

Due to this time constraint, there will likely not be a public hearing on the dog park by the Board of Selectmen.

However, the public will have the opportunity to express their opinions at two meetings:

On Thursday, Feb. 22, the Conservation Commission is having a public hearing on the dog park in the Weston Town Hall Meeting Room at 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday, March 1, the Planning and Zoning Commission is having a public hearing on the dog park in the Library Community Room at 7:15 p.m.

At the special town meeting, there will also be an opportunity for residents to weigh in before they cast their votes.

“There will be a motion made and then a second and then there will be time for discussion,” said Luiz. “There will be a moderator at the meeting, so the specifics of all of this are still to come.”

Petition

Maria Proto, founder of Weston Dog Park Inc., said the group gathered signatures for the petition within 10 days. “We had people calling us, emailing us and messaging us to sign the petition,” she said. “People were very enthusiastic about it because they want to vote on the dog park once and for all.”

Proto said the group isn’t looking to bypass any committees, but they simply want to “ensure there will be a vote on the dog park.”

“We’re tired of waiting, this process has gone on for two years,” said Proto. “We just want a vote either way, we just want to know if this is going to happen or not.”

Proto said many people signed the petition because they want the dog park issue to finally be put to bed.

“There are so many important things that the town needs to focus on, like sidewalks and school safety. This is just a dog park,” said Proto. “We’re just looking forward to having an answer either way.”

Additional information on the date and the time of the town meeting will be forthcoming.