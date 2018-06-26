Brave Enough to Fail founder speaks in Weston

Wayne Winsley, CEO and founder of Brave Enough To Fail, will speak to the Kiwanis Club of Weston this Saturday, June 30, at Norfield Parish Hall, 64 Norfield Road, Weston.

Brave Enough To Fail is a national organization designed to inspire students and adults with the courage to activate their dreams, passions, gifts, and talents. Saturday’s meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast is served and members of the public are welcome.

Since 2000, the Kiwanis Club of Weston has donated more than $850,000 to causes supporting children and the community. For more information and to learn how to join Kiwanis, visit westonkiwanis.org.