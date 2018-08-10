Blessing of the Animals held in Redding

The seventh annual Blessing of the Animals was held on Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Tibetan Bhuddhist Center For Universal Peace in Redding.

More than 50 animal lovers came on a very hot afternoon to receive blessings for their dogs, cats, even goats from the monks.

The event is held each year to share the Buddhist love for animals with the community and to offer prayers for their health and well-being. The featured speaker was Jenny Hubbard, mother of Catherine Violet Hubbard, one of the children lost at Sandy Hook Elementary.

She spoke of Catherine and her love of animals, and of the Sanctuary in Newtown founded by her parents named for her, which began with donations from all over the world which they received after the tragedy.