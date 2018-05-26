Betty Hill Forum in Weston explores plight of female immigrants

The League of Women Voters of Weston is holding its 18th annual Betty Hill Forum on International Affairs at a luncheon on Friday, June 1, at noon at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

There will be a lecture after lunch titled “Women Immigrants to America,” focusing on the history of immigration to America throughout the years. There will also be a period for questions, answers and broad discussion.

Dr. Virginia Metaxas will be the guest speaker. She is professor emerita of history and women’s studies at Southern Connecticut State University. She also teaches immigration, social, medical, and Hawaiian history courses.

The Weston league created the Betty Hill Forum in 1999 to celebrate the 100th birthday of longtime Weston resident and activist Betty Hill. A lifelong member of the League of Women Voters, Hill had a deep interest in international affairs, and lived her view that “women have a powerful voice, not only in Weston and Connecticut affairs, but also on global issues.”

To attend the Betty Hill Forum and luncheon, reservations mau be made by email to [email protected].