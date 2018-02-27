Barlow students plan schoolwide walkout

While 15-year-old Theresa Galban is usually sitting in English class at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays, for 17 minutes on March 14 she’ll be joining many of her classmates on the front lawn of Joel Barlow High School.

Along with many other high schools across the nation, Barlow is taking part in what is known as National School Walkout day. March 14 marks one month after the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed.

“We will stand outside for 17 minutes to honor the 17 victims in the Florida shooting,” said Theresa, of Redding, who is leading the walkout with 18-year-old Mackenzie Wenzel, as well as several other Barlow students.

The walkout is intended as a peaceful protest and is optional to students. Students who are participating are encouraged by organizers to wear orange to support school shooting prevention.

According to Barlow principal Gina Pin, teachers will not stop students from leaving class on that day. “Attendance will be taken, and that for this March 14th 17-minute event, students will not receive disciplinary consequences for walking out of class and remaining on campus,” she said. “Students who choose not to participate will also have their decision respected. Our schedule is not being altered for the day.”

Theresa said she wanted to lead a walkout because it reminded her of the Sandy Hook tragedy, “which is so nearby.”

“After Sandy Hook happened, there were kids who were afraid to go to school. The thought that there are people at my school who are afraid to go to school — that hit me,” said Theresa, a sophomore. “No one should be afraid to go to school. It’s one of our basic rights as Americans to be given an education and have access to an education.”

Theresa said teens all over the United States need to stand up for each other and stick together to make changes happen. She said every school counts and is encouraging as many students as possible to take part in the walkout. “The more people that are fighting for this cause, the more likely something will change for the better,” she said.

She said if she were in charge of the nation, she would impose tighter restrictions on guns and on those who have access to them.

“I would make it harder for people to get guns, especially sub-machine guns,” Theresa said. “I would enforce background checks and mental health checks of people applying to get guns, and check their history, backgrounds and family and what they’ve been through that could affect them mentally.”

Theresa said she hopes the walkouts will unite the country. “It’s been way too long that nothing has been done and schools shootings are happening way too often.”

Mackenzie, who is a senior, said she first thought of the idea for a walkout after seeing other teens protesting across the country, on the news and social media.

“I knew I had to take action,” said Mackenzie, of Redding. “No student deserves to feel what the students of Sandy Hook, Parkland and Columbine felt.”

With the walkout, Mackenzie said, she wants to show that students today have a voice “in what Congress is doing or lack thereof, and encourage the future generation, who will be running politics in America.”

“Our age shouldn’t prohibit us from having a voice socially and politically,” she said, adding that the walkout is a completely student-driven and student-focused event.

Superintendent’s message

In a recent email to all Barlow parents, school Superintendent Tom McMorran wrote the walkout is being planned with students’ safety as the highest priority.

Both Redding and Easton police departments are engaged in the planning of the walkout.

“There will be a strong police presence at the schools on that day,” McMorran wrote.

He further wrote that administrators want students to exercise their civil rights and do so safely.

“The high school administration has already begun conversations with student government to determine how the students want to express their concerns and stand up in support of students across the nation,” McMorran wrote. “Knowing the students at Barlow, I am confident that what they determine in discussions with our administrators will make us all proud.”

He further wrote that parents and members of the Barlow community should not plan on being present at the school during the walkout.

“I am asking that we provide the students, staff, faculties, and administrators the space to work with our police in order to keep safety at the highest level of our concern,” he wrote.

Mackenzie said she is excited to be leading “what could be a meaningful and impactful event.”

“I want to make sure those who died from school gun violence didn’t do so in vain. I want this to be part of their legacy,” said Mackenzie, who plans to study business in the fall at Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

“Their names shouldn’t be forgotten.”

For more information on the Barlow walkout, visit Barlow says #ENOUGH Walkout on Facebook.