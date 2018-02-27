Barlow hosts 18th annual Lacrosse Pancake Breakfast

The 18th annual Joel Barlow High School Lacrosse Pancake Breakfast is being held Saturday, March 3, in the Joel Barlow cafeteria from 9 to 11 a.m.

The Pancake Breakfast is a Redding/Easton community tradition. Volunteers will show off their pancake flipping skills as they prepare a hearty breakfast of eggs, bacon, sausage, fruit, pastries, and, of course, pancakes. Last year, volunteers flipped more than 600 pancakes and hope that number will double this year.

Tickets are $7 per person. Lacrosse players are selling tickets, or they may be purchased the day of the event outside the Barlow cafeteria.

In addition to the breakfast, one-hour lacrosse clinics will be available that morning for children in kindergarten to eighth grade, girls from 9 to 10 a.m. and boys from 10 to 11 a.m.

This is an opportunity to meet the Barlow and RELAX (Redding-Easton Lacrosse) coaches, ask questions, and participate in the sport. There will also be a special guest appearance by Freddie the Falcon from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The breakfast helps raise money to fund equipment and travel expenses for the girls and boys freshman, JV and varsity lacrosse teams. For more information, contact Jennifer Lockwood at [email protected]