Barlow debate team places at three events

This past month at three consecutive debate events at Stamford High School, Loomis-Chaffee, and Choate Rosemary-Hall, Joel Barlow students earned awards in different debating styles, arguing about issues ranging from a universal basic income to Santa Claus.

For the third time this season, a Barlow team made it to the final round of debating at Stamford High School in the Connecticut Debate Association. Elizabeth Hayman and Charlotte Bridwell were the second-place varsity team debating the merits of establishing a universal basic income. Elizabeth also earned fifth-place speaker. Every member of Barlow’s 17-member team was victorious in at least one round.

In the past two weekends, Barlow competed at events sponsored by the Debate Association of New England Independent Schools. One debate topic was whether there should be a law that prohibits non-disclosure agreements from concealing acts of sexual misconduct. Elizabeth Hayman and Cara Krupnikoff-Salkin emerged as the third-place, two-person team. Along with Joseph Redmond and Jacob Paquette, they were named the third-place, four-person team. This was Hayman’s fifth award for the year and Paquette’s first.

Choate-Rosemary Hall hosted a parliamentary style tournament where the issues changed from round to round and students had only 10 minutes to create cases. Debate topics included abolishing statutes of limitations, driverless cars, and telling the truth about Santa Claus. Cara Krupnikoff-Salkin led the Barlow roster, finishing in second place in the advanced division, her fifth award this season. In the novice division, sophomores Zach Shortt and Greg Coleman won the gavel for second-place team.