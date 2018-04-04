Barlow debate novices are state champions

Joel Barlow High School recently played host to the state finals for the Connecticut Debate Association, and for the sixth time, Barlow debaters won first place. Sophomores Melissa Colasante and Gregory Coleman came out on top, becoming the 2018 state champions in novice.

States is an invitation-only competition sponsored by the Connecticut Debate Association where trophy winners from about three dozen public, private and parochial schools from all over the state compete for top honors.

As individuals, Melissa won the third-place novice speaker trophy and Coleman won fifth. At this level, where every competitor has won an award during the regular season, margins of victory are often razor thin, but their combined 165.3 points along with nearly perfect scores in the third round put them a full three points ahead of their nearest rivals, who in this case happened to be another pair from Barlow.

Freshmen Claudia Meyer and Kyle Murray were the second-place novice team, going unbeaten against two pairs from Loomis-Chaffee and a team from Weston.

This was the first time two teams from the same school took the top two team places at states in any division. Novice debate is for ninth and 10th graders, and this victory is added to the five varsity state titles Barlow won in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

The unannounced topic for the day was whether Internet firms should be compelled to pay users for user data they use. Students had just one hour to prepare cases for both sides.

While it was easy to make the moral case that data belongs to you and therefore you should be compensated for its use, the practical problem of cross-border enforcement, and the fact that users agree to terms and conditions in return for access to social media platforms, gave a 7-3 advantage to negative teams.

Still, Barlow’s novices managed to win all their affirmative rounds by talking about how in the status quo, tech companies don’t have any reason to do anything about the recent deterioration of privacy created by massive data breaches and unauthorized transfers of information.

Two key examples, the spectacular hack of Equifax along with the recent revelations about Cambridge Analytica, which proved that Facebook routinely flauts a 2011 consent decree, together demonstrate that existing laws and court rulings have thus far failed to incentivize tech companies to create adequate safeguards for user data.

They likened the resolution to an update to HIPAA and other privacy statutes, adapting them to the age of social media and big data. Attaching a monetary value to data breaches and unauthorized sharing with third and fourth parties would force tech companies to be more careful and transparent.

Overall, Barlow’s roster of 10 qualifiers won 10 of their 15 debates at states. In varsity, senior veterans Elizabeth Hayman, Cara Krupnikoff-Salkin, and Melani Zuckerman with junior Charlotte Bridwell took half their rounds. Freshmen novices Spencer Squitieri and Matthew Zuckerman took one from Wilton in round three.

Past and present came together as Barlow debate alums Tim Lewis ’06, now a New York City high school teacher, and Brendan O’Connor, a senior at Worcester Polytechnic, came to help coach the team. Other team members, co-captain Madalyn Migliorino, Benny Viselli, Zach Shortt, Nate Laske, and Jason Brannan, came to rally their team to victory, and another alumnus, Bryan Coppinger ’17, joined them for a celebratory dinner.