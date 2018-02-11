Barlow artists winners at Scholastic Art Competition

Six Joel Barlow High School art students had work accepted into the Connecticut Scholastic Art Competition.

Included in the competition were Sara Adriani, grade 12, for her photograph “Twist on a Classic,” Savannah Gonzalez, grade 12, for her photograph “Facing time Together,” Leyli Ghavani, grade nine, for a painting, ”Woman with Snake,” Madeleine McHale, grade 10, for an ceramic sculpture, “Blue,” Elena Bosak, grade 12, for her portfolio as well as an individual piece, “Laces,” and Grace MacDonald, grade 10, for jewelry, “Rose Bracelet.”

In addition, Savannah Gonzalez was awarded a Silver Key Award for her photograph. Grace MacDonald was awarded a Gold Key award for her bracelet, and Elena Bosak was awarded a Gold Key award for both her individual piece and her portfolio. Elena was also awarded the prestigious Lyme Academy College Scholarship Award.

Elena Bosak said, “I feel very honored to have been awarded with two gold keys for my artwork. I plan on studying fine art in college, as well as neuroscience.” Sara Adriani said, “This was a dream come true. I applied last year and didn’t get in. This is a real confidence booster to complete my senior year.”