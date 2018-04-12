Aspetuck Land Trust holds Earth Day hike

The Aspetuck Land Trust will hold an Earth Day hike, Birding with Jory Teltser on Saturday, April 21, from 8-10 a.m., at the Newman-Poses Preserve, Westport. Attendees will search for and identify local birds. Bring binoculars, camera, water.

Jory Teltser, a 17-year-old Staples High School yunior and avid birder has knowledge beyond his years in the area of birding. He currently is working with the Aspetuck Land Trust to collect data on birds on Aspetuck Land Trust properties. This data will be used to improve bird habitats.

When he first started birding in 2010, Jory was only 9. Jory is now the President of the Connecticut Young Birders Club. His birding has taken him to every town in Connecticut and far beyond. He has the experience of a seasoned ornithologist, and began describing how bird populations were shifting before he picked up a pair of binoculars. Jory considers himself to be “an outdoors man that enjoys hiking and all aspects of nature.” In addition to supporting the environmental issues that are very important to him, he plays the french horn and sings with the Staples Orphenians. View his photography via his Flickr account online.

RSVP to Alice at [email protected] or online RSVP Form.

The Newman Poses Preserve was named after actor Paul Newman and Lillian Poses, the first woman to graduate from NYU Law School. The Newman and Poses families who lived nearby donated the land for this nature preserve and enjoyed walking on the property.

The Aspetuck Land Trust (ALT) is a local nonprofit land conservation organization founded in 1966 to preserve open space in the towns of Westport, Weston, Fairfield and Easton. ALT preserves provide passive recreation and educational opportunities for people to learn about and enjoy nature, while preserving the flora and fauna and rural characteristics of local communities. ALT maintains 45 trailed nature preserves and other conservation-only properties on more than 1,800 acres of land. More than 1,000 individual members support the organization through annual membership contributions. For more information visit aspetucklandtrust.org.