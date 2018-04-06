April events at Heritage Senior Center in Redding

Tuesday, April 10, 10 a.m. Opera “double-header.” Jean Schroeder will discuss recent productions of Farinelli and the King and Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte.

Tuesday, April 10, 12:45 p.m. Game time with Mary Jo’s school vacation group featuring the sit-down “Monkey Around” dice game using beanbag monkeys. An ice cream sundae bar will be the prize for everybody attending this free activity.

Monday, April 16, 1:30 p.m. A nutritionist from Danbury Hospital will share information on diet and nutrition as we age. Free, register by April 12.

Monday, April 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. AARP “Drive Smart” instructional course. Register by April 12.

Wednesday, April 18, 1 p.m. Solo harp performance by Rebecca Swett at the Redding Community Center. Admission is $3. Register by April 16.

Thursday, April 19, 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bus trip to New York Botanical Garden Orchid Show. Join Weston seniors at Norfield Church at 8:45 for pickup by a coach bus. Call the Weston Senior Center at 203-222-2608 to sign up and get further details.

Thursdays, April 19 through May 17, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Free five-week workshop focusing on loss and grief with an emphasis on skill building, at the Easton Senior Center. Run by Eileen Zimmerman LCSW and Marguerite McVay, clinical social worker. Light refreshments will be served.

Monday, April 30, 1:30 p.m. Book discussion group, People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks. Contact Dona Able ([email protected]) for more information.

The Heritage Senior Center is located at 37 Lonetown Road, Redding. The office phone number for class information and registration is 203-938-9725.