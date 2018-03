There will be an early dismissal today, Wednesday, March 21, for all Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools, due to the expected snowstorm. All after-school and evening activities will be canceled.

The dismissal times are as follows:

Joel Barlow High School — Noon

Helen Keller Middle School — 12:50 p.m.

Redding Elementary School —12:50 p.m.

Samuel Staples Elementary School — 1:40 p.m.

John Read Middle School — 1:40 p.m.