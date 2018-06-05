All dogs must be licensed by July 1

June is dog license month. All dogs six months or older residing in Connecticut must have a current license.

Dogs must wear the tag at all times — a dog without a tag is presumed to be unlicensed and is not protected by law.

A tag must not be used on any dog other than the dog described in the license bearing corresponding number. Owners are liable for damage done by their dog, including damage to shrubs, flowers or trees.

Dog license fees are $8 for a spayed or neutered dog and $19 for an unaltered dog. The license is valid July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019. All current licenses expire on June 30, 2018.

After June 30, there is a state mandated $1 per month late penalty. Any dog owner found to have an unlicensed dog may be subject to a fine from Animal Control.

Easton

In Easton, dog licenses may be renewed or purchased in person at the town clerk’s office, by mail or online (renewals only). Town clerk office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed 1 to 2 p.m.)

If mailing in a dog license application, include current rabies vaccination certificate, neutering/spaying certificate (if applicable), check payable to “Town of Easton” for the appropriate fee, and a self-addressed stamped envelope. The mailing address is Easton Town Clerk, 225 Center Road, Easton, CT 06612.

For mail and online renewals, the license and tag will be sent by mail to the dog owner. Contact the Easton town clerk’s office at 203-268-6291 or [email protected] with any questions.

Weston

Dog licenses may be obtained at the town clerk’s office at Weston Town Hall, which is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. License applications may also be sent by mail.

If mailing in a dog license application, include current rabies vaccination certificate, neutering/spaying certificate (if applicable), check payable to “Town of Weston” for the appropriate fee, and a self-addressed stamped envelope. The mailing address is Weston Town Clerk. P.O. Box 1007, Weston, CT 06883.

For mail renewals, the license and tag will be sent by mail to the dog owner. Contact the Weston town clerk’s office at 203-222-2616 with any questions.

Redding

Dog licenses may be obtained at the town clerk’s office at Redding Town Hall, which is open Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. License applications may also be sent by mail.

If mailing in a dog license application, include current rabies vaccination certificate, neutering/spaying certificate (if applicable), check payable to “Town of Redding” for the appropriate fee, and a self-addressed stamped envelope. The mailing address is Town Clerk, P.O. Box 1028, Redding Center, CT 06875.

For mail renewals, the license and tag will be sent by mail to the dog owner. Contact the Redding town clerk’s office at 203-938-2377 with any questions.