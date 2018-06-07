After a recount, town budget still fails

After a full recount Thursday afternoon, the town budget still failed. The new count is 1,185 yes votes versus 1,188 no votes.

“These are the ultimate results; They override the results from Tuesday,” said moderator Bill Pardee.

In the card room at the Redding Community Center Thursday afternoon, half a dozen election officials spent two-and-a-half hours with their heads bent over small square tables — counting and verifying all the ballots.

The additional yes vote was found on an improperly marked ballot that was originally read by the tabulator as a blank, rather than a yes.

A recount, also called a recanvas, was called by the town due to the very close result at Tuesday night’s budget referendum, when the town budget apparently failed by four votes: 1,188 no votes verses 1,184 yes votes.

The total proposed operating annual budget for fiscal year July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, was $49,368,104.

“The recount is not about testing to see if the machine verified,” said Laura Hoeing, Redding’s deputy registrar. “Instead, it’s to make sure the voter intent was captured. We needed to look at every ballot and see if there was something that may not have been captured by the machine.”

The poll workers sat in teams of two — a Republican paired with a Democrat.

Rather than filling in the circle as they are instructed, “some people draw a circle around the oval, others put an X, a stray mark, or a check, and some don’t fill in the hole completely,” Hoeing said. “The machine only looks at those circles that are completely filled in.”

Any ballot that wasn’t properly filled in was hand counted. After this was done, poll workers fed the ballots into a scanner for a full recount.

Fifty-four ballots needed to hand counted, according to Pardee.

In all cases, however, the intention of the voter was clear, Pardee said.

According to Connecticut state statute, in the case of an election or referendum where the difference between the Yes and No vote on a question is less than one-half of one percent of the total number of votes cast for the question, but not more than 2,000 votes, the moderator may hold a recount.

Of the 2,375 ballots cast Tuesday, there would therefore need to be a difference of 12 votes or less to hold the recount.

According to Town Clerk Michele Grande, the last time Redding held a recount was in November 2007 for the Regional School District No. 9 board.

“Four people were running for four positions and the votes were 888, 887, 880 and 795, which called for an automatic recount,” Grande said.

Another referendum will be held within the next three weeks. The Board of Selectmen is meeting on June 11; The Redding Board of Education is meeting on June 12; and the Board of Finance is meeting Wednesday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m., to approve the new proposed town budget.