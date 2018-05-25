African Music Festival comes to Weston to benefit SALT

International Afro-dancehall star and Nigerian native Lamboginny is presenting a daylong African Music Festival to benefit SALT (Saving All Lives Together) on Saturday, June 9, at Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Road, Weston.

The festival consists of two events: a children’s concert with crafts and activities from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a second concert featuring Lamboginny and an eight-piece band starting at 7 p.m. These events mark Lamboginny’s first appearance in America.

Lamboginny uses his musical talents to bring music therapy to prisons by way of his popular Afro Dance Hall music concerts. With the money he makes from his other musical endeavors, he has created SALT, which helps fund vocational workshops in prisons and job placement upon release. His fund raising also goes toward paying legal fees/fines for young Africans who have been incarcerated for such minor infractions as street begging.

Lamboginny’s music is rooted in the sounds of Jamaican reggae integrated with elements of West African music known as Afrobeat.

The young people’s festival starts at 11:30 a.m. and will include a performance by Lamboginny. He will be accompanied by a group of local children singers and musicians. In addition, there will be games, face-painting, hair-beading and headwrap demonstrations, as well as African cuisine for the children to sample. This event is also appropriate for seniors.

The main concert starts at 7 p.m., when Lamboginny and the band The Word.Sound.Power Movement take the stage for two hours of his unique, upbeat style of Afro-dancehall music. African food and beverages will be available.

Both events are free. For the evening concert, there is a suggested donation of $20 per person payable online or at the door. For more information, or to reserve tickets, visit savingalllivestogether.com. All proceeds go to SALT endeavors, including raising funds for juvenile education and health facilities in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

Lamboginny’s U.S. appearance is made possible by Norfield Congregational Church of Weston and its Connecticut partner, Family ReEntry of Bridgeport.