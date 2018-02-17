Adam’s House hosts ‘Painting With a Purpose’

Adam’s House founder Allison Wysota of Weston invites the public to spend a relaxing evening “Painting With a Purpose” on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 6:30 to 9 at Painting With a Twist at 1480 Post Road East in Westport.

The event is being held in preparation for Fairfield County Giving Day. Enjoy a glass of wine or two while painting. Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased online at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/westport/event/1429122/.

Adam’s House is a nonprofit grief support and education center in Shelton, offering no-cost programs to grieving families and children in Connecticut.