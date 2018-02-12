About Town: Cooperation

Regional cooperation of the voluntary kind is becoming more popular.

It works when all parties gain something. Right now that means saving money. What does Weston have that it might share with its neighbors in the catchment area of the “Aspetuck News?”

I would venture to guess that Weston could serve as an example for Easton and Redding of what happens when you go it alone in the field of public education. Easton and Redding share a common high school, Joel Barlow.

I wonder if some residents of Easton and Redding showed up at the 2018 edition of the League of Women Voters of Weston’s “Speak Up” event, which occurred last Saturday but after this column was written.

If so, one reason might have been that all three towns share the same state representative, who I’m sure was in attendance as he always has been in the past. And for that matter, it wouldn’t surprise me if more questions were asked about the state budget than the town one.

Usually the audience at Speak Up outnumbers the numerous public officials who are seated onstage to answer their questions. The degree to which that may be true each year depends upon what’s hot and what’s not. Perhaps increasing awareness in Redding and Easton of goings-on in Weston will also affect this.

Long ago, in the 1960s, Weston shared a high school with Westport. Population growth in both towns in that period made for a fateful decision. Banished from Staples, Weston forged its commitment then and there to being a place for children to grow up and be educated, from grades K through 12.

The town purchased land adjacent to its center, on School Road, to be able to create a unified campus. It adopted its first Town Plan shortly after its brand-new high school opened. In that plan, centrality was the word. Keep all activity not compatible with residential property in this one area.

Weston has a center. All commercial uses, the Town Hall, the main fire station, and the Weston Library are there. As well as two churches; the town’s major spot for summertime activity — Bisceglie Park; and its first Historic District, including the Onion Barn.

And thanks to “Speak Up 2018,” we should now all be aware of Planning & Zoning’s imminent process of developing Town Plan 2020. Please see the report on “Speak Up 2018” elsewhere in this issue of the Aspetuck News. And check out a video of the entire event at lwvweston.org.

