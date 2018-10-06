A bit of Paris in Redding

A special event, Le Dîner en Blanc, was held by the First Church of Christ Congregational in Redding on Saturday, Sept. 22, in celebration of the arrival of the church’s new associate minister, Jane Moran.

Fifty-five participants, all dressed in white, congregated on the lawn in front of the church at tables draped in white with white candles and accessories. Toasts were made and hors d’oeuvres were shared.

The first Dîner en Blanc took place in Paris in 1988 at a dinner party in Bois de Boulogne and has become a worldwide event celebrated in more than 70 cities, including New York, Montreal and Redding.