3 cyclists injured in front of Redding middle school

Three bicyclists were injured in a road accident in front of John Read Middle School at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 1.

According to Redding police Sgt. Marc DeLuca, a group of bicyclists were traveling southbound on Route 53, near John Read Middle School, when one rider stopped and three bicycles collided into each other. This action sent the riders to the ground with substantial but non life-threatening injuries.

“One cyclist went down and then two more were trying to avoid that person,” according to personnel on the scene.

The injured cyclists were identified as a male from Newtown who sustained a head injury, a female from Sherman who sustained two broken clavicle bones, and a female from Bethel who sustained lacerations and abrasions, DeLuca said.

The male patient was brought in as a trauma alert due to facial lacerations, the source said.

The individuals were transported to Danbury Hospital by West Redding- and Redding-Ridge Ambulances. The bicycles were secured by fellow riders.

About 10 riders were involved in the accident, according to the source.

Seven emergency medical technicians from West Redding- and Redding Ridge-Fire Departments, as well as two paramedics and two ambulances, responded to the accident.

