Watch; Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Feb. 8

We catch up with young anglers doing big things on today’s Yankee Fisherman, live at 1 p.m at HAN.Network.

First we’ll spend some time fly fishing on the stream with Tristan Wilgan, a Monroe resident and student at Western Connecticut State University who has started Tristan’s Fishing Guide Service. He knows rivers in Fairfield County and beyond, and is also an accomplished fly tyer.

Then Alex Wetherell will join us with an update on his tournament bass fishing efforts. He just finished sixth in the Bassmaster Eastern Open in Florida.

Watch the show below:

We’ll have news on ice fishing and a pig roast this weekend, the continuing story of wild trout reproducing on the Deerfield River, another chance to catch the Fly Fishing Film Tour, a benefit for the Riverton Trout Derby, an opportunity to learn spey casting at Compleat Angler, and this weekend’s Hartford Boat Show.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.