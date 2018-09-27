This Weekend: Concerts, exhibits and more

Sister Hazel

Sister Hazel will perform on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

Pat Metheny

Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny will perform on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $87.50. For more information, visit, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Black Light Experience

The Black Light Experience exhibit runs Sept. 28 through Oct. 28 at the Loft Artists Association, 575 Pacific Street, Stamford. For more information, visit loftartists.org.

Photography exhibit

The Pedro E. Guerrero: The Photographer of Mid-Century New Canaan exhibit runs Sept. 28 through Dec. 9 at the New Canaan Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. The exhibition includes 53 of Guerrero’s black and white photos, with a second gallery devoted to the life of Guerrero. For more information visit, nchistory.org.

Fall Fundraiser

The annual Fall FUNdraiser is on Sept. 28 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford. Proceeds will benefit Bridgeport Animal Control. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit eventbrite.org.

Just Me…and My Guitars

Johnny A will perform his Just Me…and My Guitars show on Sept. 28 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Latin Ballroom

Latin Ballroom will be performed on Sept. 29 from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. General dancing is at 7 p.m. Pavel Stepanchuk and Gabrielle Sabler will perform at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 203-374-7308.

Fall Migration

A Fall Migration walk will be held on Sept. 29 at 7:30 a.m. at the H. Smith Richardson Preserve, Sasco Creek Road, Westport. For more information about the walk, visit ctaudubon.org/habitat-improvement.

Darien family fun

Family Fun Day is on Sept. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hindley School, 10 Nearwater Lane, Darien. Proceeds will support awareness, educational, and prevention initiatives in Darien. For more information, visit darienarts.org.

Raveis Ride

Raveis Ride and Walk is on Sept. 30 at Calf Pasture Beach Road., Norwalk. The Wailers will perform at 11 a.m. The proceeds will benefit the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. Register online. For more information, visit raveisridewalk.com.

*Colonial Cookery

Colonial Cookery: Scalloped Tomatoes workshop will be on Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Museum educator Lola Chen will be showing the children how to make scalloped tomatoes. She will also tell them about the tomato’s reputation, which has evolved from the feared “poison apple” and “love apple” to an essential part of modern cuisine. Register online. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information. Visit wiltonhistorical.org.

*Ambler Farm Day

Ambler Farm Day is on Sept. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt Street, Wilton. Festivities include apple slingshot, farm animals, make-your-own-scarecrow, hay rides, pumpkin chucker, children’s crafts, pumpkin patch and live music. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit amblerfarm.org.

Fifth Estate

The Fifth Estate will perform on Sept. 29 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Orchestra’s opener

3 Stitches in Time will be performed on Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. Tickets are $10-$50. For more information, visit norwalksymphony.org.

Tea challenge

The annual Bigelow Tea Community Challenge is on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club, 385 Center Street, Southport. Proceeds will go to charities in the Bridgeport and Fairfield area. For more information, visit bigelowtea.com/BTCC.

Hallelujah Train

Hallelujah Train will perform on Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. at the Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit quickcenter.com.

Ed Asner

Ed Asner will perform on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. He will perform his A Man and His Prostate routine. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Emerson Quartet

The Emerson String Quartet will perform on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

Treetops Chamber

Treetops Chamber Music will hold a concert on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit treetopscms.org/locations.

Danny Gokey

Danny Gokey will perform as part of his Hope Encounter tour on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $25-$75. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.