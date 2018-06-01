Accusations made against West Redding Fire Department

Half a dozen firefighters from the West Redding Volunteer Fire Department have come forward anonymously with multiple complaints against Chief Glenn Johnson and the three commissioners of the department.

The complaints, which the firefighters said they spent several years collecting, include having the fire department pay for an ambulance that Redding taxpayers own, getting rid of the Fire Department’s Board of Directors, and using a company pickup truck for personal use.

Ambulance purchase

According to the complaints, part of the cost of an ambulance that Redding taxpayers own was paid for by the fire department.

In 2015 to 2016, the commissioners and chief agreed to purchase a new ambulance.

After making the agreement, according to the complaints, they then had the fire department pay $100,000 of the total $225,000 purchase.

“This is not the normal course of events,” according to the complaints. “Historically, the fire district (the taxpayers of Redding) pay for the fire vehicles, since they own them — not the fire department.”

“Normally, a committee is formed, made up of people appointed by the chief and commissioners, to write up a request for proposal and oversee the buying process. A bid is then sent out to several vendors. As far as we know, there was no request for proposal ever written. There was also no notice given to the taxpayers pertaining to this purchase,” the accusations said.

Pending lawsuit

According to the complaints, in 2017, the commissioners and Johnson refused to cooperate with the fire department’s Board of Directors during a harassment investigation. This investigation is now a pending lawsuit.

The complainants said directors were locked out of their office by the commissioners and chief.

In addition, at a special meeting on April 16, the fire district attorney claimed there are items missing from personnel files in the office.

According to the complainants, over a dozen people had access to these files.

“Due to conflicts with the district and chief,” the majority of the directors resigned last fall, the complaints said. At that time, Commissioner Scott Sanford requested a change in the bylaws of the department that the Board of Directors be disbanded. The motion was passed, the complaints said.

“The bylaws previously stated that the Board of Directors were in place to oversee the general management of the department as well as act as a grievance committee,” according to the complainants. “So, we feel the Board of Directors is necessary.”

Freedom of Information Act

In addition, according to the complaints, both the district and the fire department are trying to stall a Freedom of Information Request (FOIA) in the pending lawsuit.

Pickup truck

According to the accusations, the West Redding Fire Department pickup truck is regularly parked at fire stations in Wilton, where Johnson is a paid firefighter.

Yet, according to the complainants, this vehicle does not respond to calls in West Redding while Johnson is on duty in Wilton. The taxpayers of West Redding cover 100% of the cost of this vehicle, according to the accusations, saying it shouldn’t be parked in another town.

In addition, according to the accusations, this vehicle is also used for personal use to transport Johnson’s family members and dog around on a regular basis. The complainants said the truck has been seen with landscaping equipment in the bed.

Furthermore, according to the complainants, there is little- to no-medical or first response equipment on this truck. It is mandatory that this equipment be on the vehicle, according to the complaints.

Photos have been supplied to the Aspetuck News regarding the use of this vehicle.

The accusing party is also claiming Johnson’s minor children respond to calls in this truck while it’s in emergency mode. “It is believed that these minors are not covered by the department’s insurance in case of an accident,” the complainants said.

There is a claim that the pickup truck is not lettered other than with a small banner on the windshield with the department’s website. The complainants said this truck should be easily identified as a fire apparatus, according to IRS regulations.

Antenna

In 2014 or 2015 an antenna for radio communication was installed behind the firehouse with no permits from the town, according to the accusations.

At a company meeting, when a firefighter questioned Johnson about this, “he claimed he didn’t know about it even though he paid for the concrete that was used for it. A firefighter that was present at the installation told us Glenn provided his district debit card for the concrete,” the complaint said, adding there was also a video posted on Facebook of the installation. The town has since made the fire department lower the height of the antenna.

Conflict of interests

According to the accusations, from 2014 to 2015, Sanford was holding two positions: one as commissioner, where he created the budget, and the other as assistant fire chief, where he was in charge of spending the budget funds. The anonymous parties believe this to be “a gross conflict of interests.”

Not getting along

According to the accusations, “Johnson is unable to work with other departments in town. He has threatened to bring Vintech Management Services into town as a paid ambulance service. Redding Co. #1 has responded by saying, ‘If West Redding does this, Redding Co. #1 will revoke its mutual aid agreement and no longer provide mutual aid for EMS calls in West Redding.’ West Redding regularly can’t cover calls and relies on mutual aid from surrounding departments to respond to calls in its district.”

Response

When contacted in regard to the accusations, Johnson said he would forward the message to administration.

Shortly after, Kara Murphy, an attorney with Tierney, Zullo, Flaherty & Murphy in Norwalk, who represents the fire district commissioners and the West Redding Fire Department, responded.

In an emailed statement after the call, Murphy wrote the West Redding Volunteer Fire Department and the Redding Fire District No. 2 Commission are “disheartened” to learn that a small group of members of the fire department “have chosen to approach the Redding Pilot anonymously with complaints about two members of the volunteer fire department and fire district commission on the eve of the district commission election.”

Murphy wrote neither the fire department nor the district commission have received written complaints by the anonymous persons “alleged to have contacted the Redding Pilot. Accordingly, neither the fire department nor the district commissioners can respond to allegations by anonymous persons.”

In her statement, Murphy wrote, “rather than dwell on the negativity of a few members, the volunteer fire department and fire district commission would like to take this opportunity to thank the hardworking and dedicated group of individuals comprising the fire department, who volunteer their time and effort at inherent personal risk to safeguard the safety, welfare, lives, and property in the Town of Redding and adjacent communities in emergency situations.”

She wrote “despite the misguided efforts” of a small group of people to “disrupt operations”, the volunteer fire department “continues its day-to-day efforts to provide the highest quality fire and emergency medical services to the town and surrounding communities.”

This is a developing story.