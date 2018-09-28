Paula Poundstone talks books and podcasts

Comedy Central named Paula Poundstone one of the 100 Best Standup Comics of All Time, which is just one of the main accolades that the comedian has racked up in her more than three-decade career.

Over the years, she has had several HBO specials, hosted her own talk show for the cable channel, starred in ABC’s aptly titled, “The Paula Poundstone Show,” is a regular panelist on NPR’s No. 1 show, “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” and she was the first woman ever to perform at the White House Correspondents’ dinner.

In addition to performing, Poundstone has written two best-selling books, “The Total Unscientific Study of Human Happiness” and “There Is Nothing in This Book That I Meant to Say.”

On Oct. 6, Poundstone will deliver her blend of smart, observational humor and legendary spontaneous interaction with the crowd back to the Ridgefield Playhouse. Keith Loria spoke with her about the show.

Keith Loria: You are something of a regular at the Ridgefield Playhouse. What can you preview about your upcoming show?

Paula Poundstone: My act is mostly autobiographical. I talk about raising a house of kids and animals (at last count there were 14 cats, a dog, a lizard and a bunny!) and try to pay attention to the news. I pay attention to what’s going on in the world, so I pay a fair amount of attention to what comes and goes and are current events related. My shows are naturally different because my favorite part is just talking to the audience so a solid third of my show is unique to the night.

KL: What is the secret to getting laughs from the “talk to the audience” part of the show?

PP: I do the time-honored tradition of “what do you do for a living?” and little biographies of audience members emerge and I use that from which to set my sails. You have to listen to them. I put the line out there and everything is not joke, joke, joke. I have a genuine conversation with them and I don’t have planned questions. The trick is to get anyone talking for a few minutes and they’re just great.

KL: You recently started a new podcast. How has that been going for you?

PP: It’s called “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.” It’s me and my partner, Adam Felber, who I met on “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” many years ago, and we had done another podcast together on NPR. We enjoyed it so much so we created this one. We do it in a teeny little studio in a dodgy neighborhood in North Hollywood. The information is a production line of subject matter so Adam and I can make things funny. Although, as one listens, even if they don’t find it remotely funny, you will have solid information about things such as eradicating rats from your house or how one might cope with mold.

KL: Do you find that some of your fans are still confused by podcasts?

PP: Absolutely, and to be honest, it’s still confusing to me too sometimes. I’ve listened to my own, but I still can’t figure out how to load them sometimes. I think for my longtime fans, probably it will be a relatively new experience for them.

KL: You have written two best-selling books. Have you started on your next one?

PP: Yes. I’m trying to write a novel now, and the only problem with that is I’m not remotely qualified. As soon as I overcome that, I should be OK. My first book took nine years to write, and I wasn’t sitting at a writing desk every day. My second book, my life was less tumultuous, so I didn’t think it would take as long. But that book took seven years.

KL: What else is on the docket for 2018?

PP: Workwise, I am still doing everything I always did, but I have more work. I’m still doing “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” on NPR, I still tour 2-3 nights a week, I have the podcast and I’m working on a one-time event here in Los Angeles where I’m bringing in two experts to talk about the effect of screen devices on the developing brain and hoping to share that information with local educators and neighbors. I’m working so hard, I think I make about 12 cents an hour. The good news is, I do a job that is so uplifting and no matter what emotionally debilitating phase of my life I am in, when I do the part where I go on stage, it’s so much fun.