Did I Say That? The joys of junk

To my thinking, there’s nothing more rewarding in life than free junk. You know, the stuff sitting by the side of the road or at the dump, just waiting to be picked up and taken home to share with your family members.

You come upon it suddenly and unexpectedly, driving down a street in a high-class neighborhood when you spot a pile of bulky waste at the curb with a sign that says, “Free!” (Which is a lot better than a sign that says, “Looters will be shot on sight!”)

This spirit of generosity is what made America great, and it can make America great again. We all have junk we want to get rid of — or that our spouses want us to get rid of. If everyone started giving away their junk, it would change the mood of this country from hostility and incivility to peace and prosperity. It would bring Democrats and Republicans together.

Americans love the word “free,” which is why we’re known as “Land of the free and home of the brave.” Actually, we’re the “Land of the freebie and home of the brave.”

Nothing arouses our patriotism more than freebies. It inspired prospectors to head for California during the gold rush. It inspired homesteaders to travel by wagon train to the Great Plains for free land. Today it inspires men and women — usually men — to go to the town dump and rummage through mountains of discarded treasures, looking for a broken Radio Flyer wagon, a Toro lawnmower, an old bike, a rusty typewriter, a sofa or a mattress.

I’ve dropped stuff off at the dump and seen people fight over it like junkyard dogs. The fellow who runs the dump took my microwave because it still worked and, as he said, it was “pretty clean.” (For that, I credit my wife.) He gave it to his brother on his birthday, and I was proud to be part of that Hallmark moment. Like many Americans, he probably drives from neighborhood to neighborhood on bulky waste pickup days, searching for couches, tables, chairs and Chippendale furniture.

I plan to drop off my exercise bike next week … or I may leave it on the street with a sign that says “Free for All” even though that could cause a riot. I’m sure some enterprising fellow will pull up in a pickup truck and take it. Last year we gave away a gas grill.

And there’s more to come because I’ve been ordered to clean out the garage, which will be a monumental task because it’s filled with clutter like paint cans, skids, yard tools, bird feeders and old books. There’s something for everyone.

I’m going to pile everything along the curb for public display, even though my neighbors may get annoyed. If there’s an ordinance that prohibits me from putting junk in front of my house, I’ll just cart everything to Town Hall and leave it there in the spirit of democracy and charitable giving.

As much as I’d love to treasure hunt through discarded items along the road, my wife never lets me stop, especially if we’re on our way to a benefit dinner, dressed in a tuxedo and evening gown.

This fascination began when I was boy and made the rounds of local pawn shops, looking for bargains. At a place called Honest John’s Swap Shop in Stratford, I got my first guitar for $5, which started me on my career in music. Shortly afterward, my friends began calling me Bob Dylan because like Dylan, I couldn’t sing. (Actually, I was worse.) Thank you, Honest John! You were a man of vision, and a kid could always find a bargain in your collection of junk.

My daughter has the same gene. She recently posted a video on Instagram that made me gasp. In it, she, my son-in-law and my 2-year-old grandson were making off with two Crate and Barrel chairs they found in a pile of trash in lower Manhattan. My wife was mortified when she saw them scurrying away with someone’s discarded furniture, while the baby was running behind them. Now, she’s afraid my grandson will start hanging out at the Trumbull landfill when he gets out of nursery school.

