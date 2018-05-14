Baseball: After loss, Trojans need win in finale to make states

The Weston High baseball team’s postseason hopes will come down to Tuesday’s regular-season finale, after the Trojans lost to New Milford at home on Monday, 5-2.

The Trojans (7-12) need a win over Brookfield at home on Tuesday to qualify for the state playoffs.

Steven Horwath and Connor Gannon held Weston to six hits and two runs on Monday, with Horwath getting the win for New Milford.

Dan Covino was 2-for-4 and scored a run for Weston. Also getting hits were Jake Cavicchia (1-for-2, double, walk, run), Grayson Orr (1-for-2, walk), Brian Crowe (1-for-1) and Dan Olin (1-for-4, RBI).

For the Green Wave (14-5), Austin Swanson went 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Derek Profita was 1-for-3 with three RBI and Colin Linder tripled and scored two runs.

New Milford took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third when Profita was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and JonLuc Dumas walked to score another run.

The Trojans got a run back in the bottom half of the inning on a two—out RBI single by Olin.

New Milford made it 3-1 in the fourth on a fielder’s choice grounder by Profita with the bases loaded. Weston loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth but couldn’t get the tying runs home.

New Milford plated two insurance runs in the sixth on RBI singles by Swanson and Profita.

Weston again loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth, this time with no outs, but after a sac fly by Andrew Amato, Gannon got the next two batters to end the threat.

Horwath went four innings and allowing one run on four this and three walks, with three strikeouts. Gannon pitched the final two frames, allowing one run on two hits and one walk, with one strikeout.

Olin took the loss, going seven innings and allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks. He struck out six. Andrew Weinbrum pitched one inning, allowing only a walk.