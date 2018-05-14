Weston tennis teams advance to SWC finals

The Weston boys and girls tennis both advanced to the South-West Conference championship math on Wednesday, after decisive semifinal wins at home on Monday.

The Weston boys swept Brookfield 7-0 to improve its record to 15-3. The top-seeded Trojans will take on second-seeded Joel Barlow on Wednesday (3:30) at home.

The Weston girls (15-4) with a 7-0 sweep of Newtown in the semifinals at home. The Trojans will also face Barlow in the finals on Wednesday in Weston.

Results for the matches were:

SWC SEMIFINALS

Boys

Weston 7, Brookfield 0

Singles:

Sebastian Casellas (W) def. Jared Goldstein, 6-0, 6-1;

Matt Sydney (W) def. Laurence Abelson, 6-0, 6-0;

Grady Tarzian (W) def. Chris Wutzl, 6-1, 6-0;

Nick Moy (W) def. Coleman Pushlan, 6-1, 6-0;

Doubles:

Reid Brostoff and Steven Dampf (W) def. William Lonergan and Brit Wallman, 6-1, 6-3;

Stephen Blinder and Drew Berkin (W) def. Stephen Aledort and Alec Becker, 6-3, 6-1;

Tony Fontana and Mason Asphar (W) def. Kenny Blick and Gregory Iapaluccio, 6-1, 6-1.

Girls

Weston 7, Newtown 0

Singles:

Ally D’Aquino (W) def. Mary Ann Tomaj, 6-2, 6-3;

Rachel Finkel (W) def. Amanda Berry, 6-1, 6-1;

Lila Pocsik (W) def. Amanda Conrad, 6-0, 6-1;

Mariel Zech (W) def. Julia Klein, 6-1, 6-1;

Doubles:

Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman (W) def. Megan Cooney and Julia Anderson, 8-2;

Annika Mirchandani and Samantha Godwin (W) def. Hayley Lambert and Sophie Wolfman, 6-3;

Audrey Levin and Charlotte Glick (W) def. Julia Dolan and Jen Lorenz, 7-5.