Barlow girls track team sweeps final regular-season meet

The Joel Barlow girls outdoor track and field team ended the regular season by sweeping three opponents at a quad-meet on Monday.

Barlow defeated Notre Dame-Fairfield, 139-11, Immaculate, 102-48, and Kolbe Cathedral, 125-25.

Gabrielle Wasco, Hannah Ceva and Katie Matsuoka won two events apiece for the Falcons, who improved their record to 10-3.

Wasco finished first in the 100-meter hurdles (17.4) and the 300-meter hurdles (53.1). Ceva triumphed in the long jump (16’5.5″) and the triple jump (32’10”), and Matsuoka prevailed in the pole vault (7’0″) and the high jump (4’10”).

Also placing first in individual events for Barlow were Alyson Tomaszewski in the 100-meter dash (12.4) and Gwyneth Mars in the javelin (87’8″).

Isabel Llach, Lisi Chapin, Kailey Lauter, and Melissa Colasante combined to win the 4×100 relay (52.7), and Colasante, Tomaszewski, Grace MacDonald, and Ceva finished first in the 4×400 relay (4:16.8).