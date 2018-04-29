Letter: Weston teens support Save the Children

To the Editor:

We are a group of concerned teens who believe that all kids deserve a strong start in life.We are concerned because nearly 25% of the 15 million children in the U.S. live in poverty and enter school unprepared to succeed.

Fortunately, high-quality early childhood education programs like Head Start and Early Head Start help low-income kids receive an equal opportunity to thrive. In fact, since its creation, Head Start has helped prepare more than 33 million American children for kindergarten. Unfortunately, not all kids who qualify for these programs have access.

In March, several of us, including Weston teens Leila Troxell and Katie Park, journeyed to Washington, D.C., to participate in the Save the Children Advocacy Summit and to speak on behalf these less fortunate kids. We spoke directly with Congressman Jim Himes and legislative assistants for Senators Blumenthal and Murphy. We are fortunate that our state representative recognizes the importance of investing in early childhood education and voted in favor of recent legislation to increase funding for Head Start-type programs.

Head Start builds bright futures. Let’s give it the investment it deserves.

Save the Children’s Fairfield Youth Council