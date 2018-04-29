Letter: Redding education budget is too high

To the Editor:

I’m writing to express my concern about the proposed increase in the Redding town budget, which I understand is driven mostly from the Board of Education. I understand that the mill rate will be required to increase nearly 10% to accommodate this budget increase.

Redding is competing with surrounding towns for prospective home buyers, not to mention keeping existing residents. Certainly education and the quality of our schools is a key benefit to living in Redding. But so too is the mill rate and corresponding taxes.

I ask the BOE to make some hard decisions about reducing expenses to make up for the areas where they feel need increases. It is easy to just increase budgets and ask the town’s residents to pay for it. That requires very little creativity, thought and frankly is the easy way out. I ask and challenge the BOE to go back to the drawing board and come back with a stable budget while maintaining the high quality of education that both residents and prospective residents of Redding expect. Therefore, I ask my fellow voters to reject the budgets on May 8.

Brian Matzke

Seventy Acre Road, Redding