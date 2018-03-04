Letter: Vote yes for the Weston dog park

To the Editor:

I am strongly in favor of creating a dog park in Weston and siting it at the town-owned Moore property as proposed. I encourage all residents to vote yes on the referendum on March 10 or use an absentee ballot.

The Moore property was purchased for exactly this type of town owned/sponsored facility. Weston offers relatively few community facilities and this will add one more at very little expense. The use will be minimally invasive to both the 36-acre property and the surrounding neighborhood. The remaining 32 acres will function like open space.

The investment in this facility is relatively small, some site work, a fence and a driveway. If a better use of the property is determined in the future, very little would be involved in returning the site to its previous condition or preparing it for some alternate use.

The demand is great for a park of this nature by current residents of the town. The attraction of the town will be increased for potential home buyers considering Weston.

I am not a pet owner and will not use this park. I find it odd that people treat their pets like members of the family. Yet I recognize that this is in fact the case and many current and future residents of Weston are passionately concerned about their pets’ welfare, and happiness, and fitness.

A dog park is an inexpensive facility to create in a town that needs to offer more to stay competitive. For the benefit of the future of Weston, I strongly encourage you to vote yes on March 10.

Lawrence Rehr

Ravenwood Drive, Weston