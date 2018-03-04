About Town: Town Meeting

Thank goodness for Weston Dog Park Inc. and its supporters. That non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and its supporters have demonstrated that 21st-Century Westonites have a collective voice.

I say this not because I own a dog, much less one who wants to play on the Moore property and make friends. As I have found during previous research, town records show that more than 1,000 four-legged barking creatures reside in Weston households. It is their welfare that I care most about in this instance.

If a person’s best friend is a dog, the next best is perhaps our town charter. In the charter revision of the summer of 2003, if memory serves, a five-member Charter Revision Commission made several fixes to the document which had served Weston well since 1979.

What was changed? For one thing, the start time of the Annual Town Budget Meeting was changed from 8:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to help ensure that work could be completed in one night.

The concern was that a “Cinderella” effect could cause the ATBM to be continued to the next night when the clock struck, in this case, 11 p.m. That would mean that a new crowd could modify the first night’s decisions prior to a final vote.

But there was bigger news. Previously, 25 registered Weston voters and/or owners of property in Weston valued at $1,000 or more could sign a petition that would require a Special Town Meeting to be held, assuming certain basic provisions were satisfied. The Charter Revision Commission changed that to require 5% of such individuals to call a Special Town Meeting.

I thought to myself at the time, and later when the charter was “tweaked” twice more in recent years, How will those living in the woods of Weston ever be able to get signatures from 5% of those residents in a short period of time? Also, how many people constitute “5%” anyway? No one really knows until the grand list is scoured and cross-checked with tax collector and voter rolls.

Well, now we know that it can be done, and we know how many signatures are required in 2018. It was necessary to obtain more than 340 signatures on valid petitions. And it was done.

Neighbors of the property involved in the dog park proposal had hired a lawyer to intervene on their behalf. My perception has been that this is standard operating procedure when change may occur in Weston neighborhoods. I can recall in-house apartment permits being opposed by neighbors and their lawyers when I served on the Planning and Zoning Commission during the 1980s.

So while lawyers may sometimes be neighbors’ best friends, it is dogs and their owners who are perhaps the most lasting friends of Weston’s democracy. Woof!

