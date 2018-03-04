Letter: Support a fracking waste ban in Weston

To the Editor:

I am writing in response to the article “Weston selectmen vote to send fracking waste ban to counsel” from Feb. 5, to clarify a few points raised by Selectman Stephan Grozinger.

The selectman is correct that Connecticut has a temporary moratorium on some types of fracking waste; however, as part of that same law, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) must submit draft regulations by July 1 for importing this waste. Future regulations = future permits. The local ordinances that 36 Connecticut towns have passed so far protect towns permanently from a comprehensive list of wastes from drilling and extraction processes.

Grozinger questions the necessity of a local ban since there isn’t anywhere in Weston to store fracking waste. The problem is that towns don’t have to have a landfill or treatment plant to be impacted. Future regulations could allow fracking waste to be mixed into construction fill or spread on roads as a de-icer or for dust control. Any town can be impacted by these uses, as would our waterways and the Sound. There is no downside to protecting the town from potential future remediation costs. This is a proactive action to protect Weston from future contamination.

Fewer than 25 miles from Weston, Westchester County passed a permanent fracking waste ban in 2012, signed into law by the Republican County Executive. Republican-dominated Putnam County followed the next year. Across the Sound, Nassau and Suffolk counties passed waste bans years ago, and have gone back to amend and strengthen them since. All five boroughs of New York City banned fracking waste in 2016. The state of Vermont and many parts of New Jersey also have bans in place. Connecticut is just waking up to the problem. This week, Redding was the 36th town to pass a ban, and we at the Norwalk River Watershed Association hope the remaining five watershed towns will follow.

Louise Washer, President

Norwalk River Watershed Association