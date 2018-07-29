Letter: Easton Historical Society thanks public for coming to event

To the Editor:

Thank you so much to everyone who attended the Easton Historical Society’s 50th anniversary celebration on Sunday.

The board members who were present believed it was a great success and we are hopeful that you did as well.

If you took time out from the food, drinks and music, did you review the historical exhibits we had on display, from the Adam School House history to the photos and a trophy from the Sport Hill Races in the early 1900’s?

Most of these historical items have not been viewed by the public for many, many years. Based you your kind support on Sunday, we will plan to do more exhibits and receptions.

If you enjoy history, look for our display of artifacts at the library through the end of August.

You might also want to checkout the Society’s permanent exhibits in Easton Town Hall, first selectmen’s office, in the conference room, and historic photos on the wall by the side entrance.

When you stop for your next cup of coffee at EVS, be sure to see the old photos of Easton on the wall.

Thank you again for your support and we look forward to seeing you again at future events.

Chester Burley

HSE President