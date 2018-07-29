Editorial: Summertime

As the famous song from Porgy and Bess goes, it’s summertime, and the living is easy. Or is it?

While beautiful summer days usually lift your spirits, there may be times when you just don’t feel that happy.

What does happiness mean to you? It’s not easy to define and means different things to different people.

One definition offered is that happiness is a feeling of joy, contentment or positive well-being combined with a sense that life is good, meaningful and worthwhile.

Since it’s not unusual to occasionally experience times when you feel less than “happy,” there are things you can do to boost your happiness quotient.

Do an act of kindness: when you do something kind, you’ll feel your happiness soar.

Hold the door for someone and wish them a good day or buy a cup of coffee for a friend or the stranger in line behind you.

Practice gratitude: list three things that make you feel grateful. They can be as simple as a sunny day, finishing a project or an outing with a friend.

Play: take time to have fun and step out of your normal routine. Get outdoors and take a hike, play with the dog, read a good book or walk on the beach. You’ll feel more relaxed and contented.

Choose positivity: a positive attitude has mental and physical health benefits. If you don’t feel positive, fake it until you can develop a better attitude. Brighten your face with a smile and try to counter every negative thought with a positive one.

Practice self-care: do not always put the needs of others before your own.

It’s important to take care of yourself to feel happy, to be available to help and support others and to live a meaningful and contented life.

— Theresa Santoro, RVNA