Letter: Redding community helped scouts earn Bronze Award

To the Editor:

We would like to thank the Redding community for helping us earn our Bronze Award this year. We learned so much. We also thank you for donating coats for people who can’t afford them and donating to our local Redding food bank.

Without you, we wouldn’t have earned our Bronze Award. Without you, there would be more people worrying that they would freeze this winter or starve. We learned that you can always donate to people in need.

Sadie Neville and Amanda Meschi

Redding Girl Scouts