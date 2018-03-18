Letter: Easton Public Library thanks Mini-Golf sponsors

To the Editor:

We’d like to thank all the individuals and local businesses who sponsored holes, donated silent auction items, and donated food and beverages for our “Links for Literature” Mini-Golf Fundraiser.

Thank you, Alison Sternberg/Halstead Property, Aspetuck Valley Country Club, Bear and Grill, Caraluzzi’s, CARMA for Life, Celebrate Connecticut, the Connecticut Golf Club, Easton Village Store, Friends of the Easton Public Library, Il Palio Ristorante, Jensen Tire, Auto & Marine, Kindred Spirits, Koritko Insurance Group Inc., M.J. Home Solutions, Monroe Town and Country Veterinary Hospital, Oakwood Landscaping & Construction, Old Towne Restaurant, Primo Pizza, Silver/Petrucelli & Associates, Silverman’s Farm, Sport Hill Farm, Stepney Hardware, Stop & Shop, Trader Joe’s, Vazzy’s Osteria, Wind River Environmental, Aspetuck Blue Bird Inn, Todd Pajonas, Jon Sonneborn, Janet Gordon, Fair Hill Farm, Gold Rush Farms LLC, Leslie Bouchard, Nancy Hancock, and Industrial & Commercial Cleaning Contractors.

We would also like to thank our volunteers: Linda and Anna Laske, Joanne, Ella, and Emma Simpson, Deirdre and Emily Grob, Joelle and Gabrielle Johnston, Gloria Bindelglass, and Isabel and Sofia Goncalves. We could not have done it without you.

Lynn Zaffino

Easton Public Library