Letter: Weston Board of Education FOI complaint is frivolous

To the Editor:

Imagine my non surprise when I read of Bob Ferguson’s frivolous FOI complaint against the Board of Education in which he objects to the public disclosure of his letter addressed to the Superintendent of Schools. Much like his frivolous election complaint against Gayle Weinstein in the 2015 election this shows either malicious intent or an astonishing lack of awareness of the rule of law given his roles as the chair of the Weston Republican Town Committee, an elected member of the Board of Finance, and a paid Advancement Officer for the NRA. Wasting the time of public officials does not make you a leader.

What I find especially hypocritical about Mr. Ferguson’s complaint is that in October 2015 he used an email I wrote to the Board of Finance as a rhetorical prop against me in a televised candidates debate. As a candidate having educated myself on how the freedom of information act works, I was neither surprised nor offended at his attempt to use my own words against me. I stand by my words without reservation.

Mr. Ferguson could at least have the decency to be consistent in his actions to diminish the frivolity of his ongoing written complaints. Either he believes he violated FOI by publicizing my email to the Board of Finance and he should step down or he should withdraw his complaint and compensate the state for wasting our tax dollars; it would be the fiscally responsible thing to do.

Sarah Schlechter

Woods End Lane