The Weston High girls golf team improved to 2-0 on the season with a five-point win over Notre Dame-Fairfield on Monday at Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

The Trojans shot a 277 while Notre Dame came in with a 282.

Halley Melito led Weston with a 58, followed by Carolyn Zech (63), Abby West (75) and Kaeli Mecca (81).

Notre Dame’s Katelyn Pond earned medalist honors with a 53, whie Sierra O’Keefe shot a 67, and Sarah Sportini and Rose Linksamy both shot 81.