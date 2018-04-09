Boys tennis: Weston sweeps Brookfield, 7-0

The Weston High boys tennis team didn’t lose a set in a 7-0 sweep of Brookfield on Monday in Brookfield.

The Trojans improved their record to 2-0, while the Bobcats fell to 1-1.

The matches were all pro sets, with Weston winning comfortably except for the fourth-singles match, where Mason Asphar won the tiebreaker 8-6 to eke out an 8-7 win over Coleman Pushler.

Results for the match were:

Weston 7 Brookfield 0

Singles:

Sebastian Casellas (W) def. Jared Goldstein, 8-0;

Grady Tarzian (W) def. Laurence Abels, 8-1;

Nick Moy (W) def. Chris Wutzl, 8-5;

Mason Asphar (W) def. Coleman Pushler, 8-7 (8-6);

Doubles:

Reid Brostoff and Steven Dampf (W) def. Brit Wallman and Will Lonelgun, 8-1;

Drew Berkin and Stephen Blinder (W) def. Alec Becker and Steve Aledont, 8-3;

Cameron Weiller and Adrik Scaramuzza def. Kenny Blick and Brandon Gernert, 8-3.