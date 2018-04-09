Weston baseball team holds off McMahon, 9-7

The Weston High baseball team notched its second win in three days, holding off Brien McMahon 9-7 on Monday afternoon in Norwalk.

The Trojans (2-1) jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the top of the first, highlighted by Grayson Orr’s three-run homer. They made it 5-0 in the third on a solo home run by Will Bunkoci.

After the Senators (3-1) plated three runs in the bottom of the third, Weston answered with three in the top of the fourth to go up 8-3. Orr started things off with a single and Dan Olin was hit by a pitch. Walks to Dan Covino and Will Vallela scored one run and Bunkoci’s single scored two more.

Weston took an 8-5 lead into the seventh, adding an insurance run when Bunkoci singled and later scored on a sac fly by Orr.

McMahon made it close with a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh to make it 9-7, but the Trojans got the final out when catcher Jack Cavicchia gunned down a runner trying to steal second.

Bunkoci had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a homer, 3 RBI and three runs scored.

Orr was 3-for-3 with a homer, 4 RBI and two runs scored.

Cavicchia was 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored, and Vallela walked twice, had an RBI and scored a run.

Vaughn Campos and Covino both had walks, and Covino and Dan Olin each scored a run.

Andrew Weinbrum started and got the win, going three and one-third innings, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks. Orr came in to pitch one and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on three hits and one walk, with three strikeouts. Olin went the final two innings, giving up two runs on three hits, with one strikeout.

For McMahon, Brian Ehlers was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Jason Thornley had a single and 2 RBI.