Torch Club aids Habitat for Humanity

Members of the Torch Club at the Boys & Girls Club of Redding-Easton, presented a check for more than $3,000 to Fran Normann, executive director of Housatonic Habitat for Humanity.

The Torch Club is comprised of 60 youth members from grades 6-8 from Redding and Easton. The club raised the money by putting on its Luau event at the Redding Community Center in May.

Each year, club members pick a charity to support and spend time learning how to be good public servants and effective fund-raisers for the cause they care about. “I am very proud of the kids in our club,” said the co-adviser Scott Smith. “They wanted to support a charity that addressed housing and through their dedication were able to exceed the $2,500 fund-raising goal the club set for itself.”