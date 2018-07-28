Amanda Meschi and Sadie Neville earn Girl Scout Bronze Awards

Redding Girl Scouts Amanda Meschi and Sadie Neville earned their Bronze Award, the highest award that can be earned by a Junior Girl Scout, this past school year.

The girls earned their award by holding a coat drive and three food drives. They learned how to work with the local Redding Food Bank, and how to fulfill the needs of the food bank. Initially, the girls wanted to hold a food drive around the holiday season. Upon interviewing with the head of the organization, Angelica Fontanez, the girls learned that the need is greater after the holidays and during the summer season. The girls changed their project to reflect the needs of the agency, which is a major component of girls completing the Bronze.

When asked what they enjoyed about the project, Amanda said, “Being around the community more. I learned that people are in need all the time, and I liked being exposed to the community.”

Sadie said she enjoyed “helping people and giving back to my community. I learned that you should always be kind to others and that you should always donate.”

Both girls plan on earning the Girl Scout Silver Award, which is the highest award that can be earned by a Girl Scout Cadette. It is another community-service, focused activity.