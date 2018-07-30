Redding schools receive grant to restore, expand activities

Grants from an anonymous family foundation to the Redding Elementary School PTA and the John Read Middle School PTA could increase school activities, and possibly restore some lost to recent budget cuts.

The grant to the John Read Middle School PTA is earmarked to fund programming and activities. The PTA will work with school administrators to use the grant to fund some of the activities that were recently eliminated by the budget cuts at the school, according to a press release.

“This generous gift will help us restore some vital programs at JRMS. While it’s a short-term solution, it is one that is greatly appreciated,” said Debra Jones, JRMS PTA Co-President.

The grant to the Redding Elementary School PTA will be used to fund “innovative programs and grants at the school,” according to the release. It will explore new ways to enhance the school experience of Redding’s youngest students.

“We are grateful for the chance to do more work for Redding’s children, and look forward to partnering with the schools to find the best opportunities to make a lasting impact,” said RES PTA President Sarah O’Dell.

Information about the John Read Middle School PTA can be found at jrmspta.wixsite.com/jrmspta.

Information about the Redding Elementary School PTA can be found at resctpta.org.