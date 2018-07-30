Obituary: George Brenner, 66, of Easton

George Brenner died on July 26th 2018 in Easton, Ct at age 66.

A commercial photographer, George had a studio in Manhattan for thirty years where he shot for clients ranging from Lands’ End and Garnet Hill to Black & Decker and Texas Instruments. His personal work favored portraits and nature.

A native of New York, George attended Philadelphia College of Art, SUNY New Paltz and the School of Visual Arts. He loved music, wildlife, good food and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica Speart, his sisters Carrie and Ellie Brenner and his brother Dave Brenner. Bella and Chewy, his two adoring dogs, were always by his side. He will be greatly missed.

George’s family and friends will gather for a celebration of his life in to be held in late September.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Best Friends Animal Society or the cause or charity of your choice.